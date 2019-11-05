|
Robert Cleworth
Wisconsin Rapids - Robert M. Cleworth, age 94, of Wisconsin Rapids, died and entered into the eternal glory of God Sunday November 3, 2019 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. David Klutterman will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Friday at Ritchay Funeral Home and at church Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be designated to the Wisconsin Rapids Adult Community Choir, the Babershoppers organization, or St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church.
Bob was born October 16, 1925 in Hot Springs, South Dakota to Marc and Marion (Duguid) Cleworth. He graduated from Central High School in Aberdeen, South Dakota in 1943. After high school graduation, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1943 to 1947. He then attended Northern State College in Aberdeen, South Dakota and the University of Minnesota, graduating with a BME in Vocal Music Education in 1952 and a MME in 1965. Bob married Elizabeth Tyler on June 24, 1950 in Minneapolis, MN. She died April 12, 1991. He married Jane Krohn Miller on August 1, 1998 in Wisconsin Rapids.
For 32 years, Bob was a vocal music teacher at Lincoln High School, retiring in 1987. During his time at Lincoln Bob produced and directed 28 musicals. Prior to coming to Wisconsin Rapids Bob taught for three years at Colby and Abbottsford. During summers he worked for the Wood County Road Crew. Bob also owned Cleworth Piano Tuning and Repair from 1987 to 2017.
Bob was a member and served as President for the Retired Teachers Association, sang and directed the local Barbershoppers groups in Wisconsin Rapids and St. Point, began and directed the "Bells and Beaus" senior chorus at the Lowell Center, directed the choir at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church for approximately 40 years, and was a founding member of the Wisconsin Rapids Adult Community Choir. He also enjoyed fishing and camping.
He is survived by his wife Jane Cleworth; three children Barbara (John G.) Caves of Port Edwards, Robert (Penny) Cleworth of Wisconsin Rapids, and William (debi) Cleworth of Wisconsin Rapids; eight grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Bob is further survived by Jane's children Mary (Charles) Schlafke of Marshfield, Robert (Dotty) Miller of Madison, Alabama, Daniel (Celeste) Miller of Chicago, William (Dawn) Miller of Menomonie, Douglas (Akiko) Miller of Saipan, Joann (David) Otte of Elkart Lake, Susan (Charles) Mahenski of Surprise, Arizona and John (Anna) Miller of Minneapolis; fourteen step grandchildren and eight great step grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his first wife Elizabeth; parents; sister Jane Cahill; grandson Brian Hunt and step son Tom Miller.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019