Robert "Bob" E. HunnWisconsin Rapids - Robert "Bob" E. Hunn, age 75, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Our House Memory Care, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.Memorial Mass will be 11:00 AM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wiscosnin Rapids, WI. Father Jerome Patric and Fr. William Menzel will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids from 4:00-6:00 PM Wednesday and Thursday at the Church from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Tomahawk, WI at a later date.Bob was born October 8, 1944 in Milwaukee, WI to Edward and Lorna (Lambert) Hunn. He married Mary Ruth Kaziak on January 14, 1967 in Woodruff, WI. Bob was a computer programmer/ system analyst, where he was employed for NEPCO through the changes to Domtar where he retired as North American Systems Information Director.Bob was very active at St. Vincent de Paul Church, singing for many funerals and weddings. He was also active with the Marian Center for Peace in Wisconsin Rapids. Bob was a long time member of the Barbershoppers and Bob was very active in Rapids Area Soccer since 1974. Bob served in the Wisconsin National Guards.Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth; two sons, Tom (Cathy) Hunn of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Steve (Lisa) Hunn of California; four grandchildren, Alexa, Jasmine, Leah and Jadelyn; and one sister, Judy (Elroy) Stroming of Marinette, MI.Bob was preceded in death by his parents.In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Bob's name at a later date.Bob's family would like to thank the staffs at Our House Memory Care and Heartland Hospice for the kind, compassionate care given to Bob.