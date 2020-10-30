Robert G. AshburnPort Edwards - Robert G. Ashburn, age 76 of Port Edwards, WI, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI.Following Robert's wishes no services will be held. Interment was held at the The Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI.Robert was born June 24, 1944 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI George and Carleain (Carnell) Ashburn.He married Bonnie Peltier on May 18, 1991 in Las Vegas, NV. He worked at the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune for 45 years, until his retirement. Robert served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1964-1969 during the Vietnam War. He had a passion for cooking and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.Robert is survived by his wife Bonnie Ashburn of Port Edwards, WI, children: Eric (Jennifer) Ashburn of Warrens, WI and Elizabeth Ashburn of Minnesota, step-children: Steven (Melissa) Stelzer of Cecil, WI and Brian (Kimberly) Stelzer of Wausau, WI, 9 grandchildren, sister Laura (Stephen) Vechinski of Port Edwards, WI, brother-in-laws Robert Ahles of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Tidal Ashburn of Tennessee and is further survived by many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Patricia Ahles, 3 brothers: Carl Ashburn, William Ashburn and Jerry Ashburn.