Robert G. HassWisconsin Rapids - Robert G. Hass, age 88, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at The Waterford Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.A private memorial service will be held in Roberts honor. A public celebration of life will be held for Robert at 12:00 noon, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Dennis and Kimmy's house (4220 Oakbrook Court, Wisconsin Rapids)Robert was born December 3, 1931 to Walter and Iva Hass. After high school Robert joined the United States Marine Corps. He married Audrey Caswell on February 2, 1952. Robert was very proud of the family that he and his wife raised, as well as the service to his country during the Korean War.Robert is survived by his children; Dennis (Kimmy) Hass, Steve (Monica) Hass, Kevin (Sandy) Hass, Sharon (Pat) North, and Cindy (Dave) Peterson, Grandchildren; Eric, Christina, Steffanie, Steven, Heather, Katelynn, Zach, Wes, Nicole, and B.J., great-grandchildren, as well as his nieces and nephews.Robert was preceded in death by his wife, as well as his sister and brother.Robert's family would like to send a special "thank-you" to the staff at the Waterford Assisted Living Center for their kind, compassionate care.