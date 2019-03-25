|
Robert Goetzke Sr.
Mankato - Robert Goetzke Senior, age 91 of Mankato, went to join his Lord on March 20th.
Christian services will be held Monday, March 25th, at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Mankato. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Mankato Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Elmer Goetzke was born on October 19, 1927, in Schofield, Wisconsin. He was the youngest of 11 children born to Anna and Albert Goetzke. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church (WELS) in Schofield. After graduating from Wausau Senior High School, Bob attended Ripon College before being drafted into the Air Force. He later graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. He married his college sweetheart, Virginia Loberg in 1951. Bob taught political science and economics at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, where he spent the majority of his career. His love of America and the democratic process came through in his decades of teaching.
Bob was an avid reader, who loved discussion of current events, and couldn't resist a little teasing or a silly quip. He was blessed with a soloist voice and sang for scores of weddings and funerals.
Bob and Ginny's marriage was blessed with five children. They were tirelessly devoted to them and were active members at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (WELS) in Wisconsin Rapids. Summers in the early years were punctuated by family road trips across the United States and Canada. He cherished his time deer hunting with his boys.
He and Ginny loved spending time at their cabin in northern Wisconsin. There were many beautiful timeless summers spent with his children and grandchildren fishing, organizing scavenger hunts, and taking trips to the nature center, where he and Ginny volunteered.
In recent years Bob and Ginny moved to Mankato to be near their children, and were members at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church (ELS). He looked forward to Sunday worship services and the Bible studies and fellowship with his new friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 10 brothers and sisters; great granddaughter, Alexa; and his wife of 60 years, Virginia Goetzke.
Bob is survived by his children: Robert Junior (Emily) of Mankato, Kathy (Lon Knudson) of Mankato, Sherri (Bill Bukowski) of Mankato, Gary (Judy Walker) of St. Paul, and JoAnn (Tom Helland) of Sioux Falls, SD; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Nelson and Lila Goetzke; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 25, 2019