|
|
Robert L. Rademan
Pittsville - Robert L. Rademan, 95, Pittsville, died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Stoney River Assisted Living, Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Joachim Catholic Church, Pittsville with Father Nathan officiating. After the service, military rites will be performed at the church by American Legion Post 153, Pittsville. Burial will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until service time at the church. Buchanan/Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Robert was born April 1, 1924 in Oconomowoc to John and Hattie (Rieve) Rademan. He graduated from Hartland High School in 1942.
He served in the United States Army with the 483rd Military Police Escort Guard Co. in the European and Pacific Theaters of War.
Robert married Isabelle Becker on October 2, 1948 at St. Clare's Catholic Church, North Lake, WI. They operated a dairy farm at North Prairie before moving to Pittsville in 1970. Robert later worked as a fieldman for Arpin Dairy until his retirement in 1983.
He spent many years coaching baseball, from Little League to Land of Lakes to Pittsville Merchants team. He was a member of Holy Name Society and served on St. Joachim's Parish Council. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Robert will be dearly missed by his wife, Isabelle and their children, Alan (Christine) of Waddell, AZ, Bruce (Dawn) of Arpin, David (Peggy) of Pittsville, and Nancy (Ronald) Richer of Urbandale, IA, grandchildren, Dan (Suzi) Rademan, Robert (Keilah) Rademan, Todd (Rachel) Rademan, Jill (Keith) Pugh, Carolyn (Eric) Colson, Jennifer (Nathan) Bowden, Patricia (Matt) McCarter, Brett (Nicole) Rademan, John (Michelle) Rademan, Elizabeth (David) Coggins, Kate (Shane) Sandau, and 30 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by brother- and sisters-in-law, Joe and Dorothy Becker and Bernadine Bauer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Jane Malanowski, son, Tom Rademan, a great-grandson, Ryder Rademan, 3 sisters, Alice Kamens, Betty Zandt, and Harriet Jaeger, and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Memorials will be determined at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sarah and the staff of Stoney River, Rita from Ascension Home Health, St. Croix Hospice, and nurse Karie Adams and Father Nathan for their compassionate care.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020