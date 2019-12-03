|
Robert L. Wallis
Robert LeRoy Wallis 90,of Roscoe, IL, passed away on November 19, 2019.
A memorial service will be held to honor his life at First Congregational Church in Beloit, WI at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Inurnment will take place at West Point in Spring 2020. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service Sunday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, assisted the family with arrangements.
Read full obituary online at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019