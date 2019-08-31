|
|
Robert L. Waltz
Wisconsin Rapids - Robert L. Waltz, age 83, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his residence with his wife and children at his side.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Valentine Joseph will officiate. Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI from 4:00-7:00 PM Monday and Tuesday at the Church from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will be in the Boscobel Cemetery, Boscobel, WI.
Bob was born July 2, 1936 in Boscobel, WI to Peter and Pearl (Glasbrenner) Waltz. He served in the U.S. Army, in the European Occupation, from November 1954 until October 1956. Bob married Deanna Foster on September 3, 1960 in Whitewater, WI. He graduated with a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Bob was employed at Great Northern Nekoosa Corp.- Port Edwards Division for 30 years, retiring from the position of Director of Administrative Services, with responsibility for purchasing and transportation activities, in September 1996.
Bob was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He spent many hours attending his grandchildren's activities. He loved his family with all his heart, as they loved him. Bob was an involved and appreciated member of the Wisconsin Rapids community, with many friends. He served as President of the United Way Board of Directors in 1982; President of the YMCA Board of Directors from 1997-1998; and on the Board of Directors for Bull's Eye Country Club from 1991-1999. He enjoyed golf and traveling.
Bob is survived by his wife, Deanna; son, Peter (Therese) Waltz of Onalaska, WI; daughter, Jennifer (Don MacArthur) Waltz of Missoula, MT; five grandchildren, Dylan and Evan MacArthur-Waltz and Gretchen, Kelly and Shannyn Waltz; and one brother, Peter Waltz of Mount Horeb, WI.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Maynard Waltz and sisters-in-law, Mary Waltz and Dora Waltz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church or to the South Wood County YMCA.
The Waltz family would like to thank the staff at Hilltop Home Care (especially Danie), Ascension Ministry Hospice, Dr. Brad Boettcher, Fr. Valentine, close family friends Diane and Nancy, and the many other friends who so lovingly cared for Bob.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Aug. 31, 2019