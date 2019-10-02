|
|
Robert Milkey
Rudolph - Robert A. Milkey, age 91, of Rudolph, WI died Monday, September 30, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Philip's the Apostle Catholic Church, Rudolph, WI. Fr. Janusz Kowalski will officiate. Visitation will be at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI from 4:00-7:00 PM Thursday and Friday at the Church from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial at a later date at All Souls Cemetery.
Bob was born May 23, 1928 in Nekoosa, WI to Thomas and Mary (Hendricks) Milkey. He graduated from Alexander High School in Nekoosa in 1947. Bob married Beverly Ann Beck at Gunter AFB in Alabama. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years retiring on September 6, 1968.
Bob was a long time member of the American Legion Post #485 of Rudolph. He collected coins and stamps. Bob enjoyed football, baseball, college basketball and was a fan of the Wisconsin Badgers. He also loved traveling and gardening.
Bob is survived by his wife, Beverly; three sons, Robert Milkey, Joseph Milkey and Christopher (Karen) Milkey; three daughters, Gina (Gary) Thomas, Kathleen (Phil) Frame and Mary Clark; one sister, Joan (Elmer) Lehman; twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, son, Thomas; four brothers, Ferd, Thomas, Jim and John and four sisters, Marion, Dorothy, Ann and Rita.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019