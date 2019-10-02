Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Philip's the Apostle Catholic Church
Rudolph, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Philip's the Apostle Catholic Church
Rudolph, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Milkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Milkey


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Milkey Obituary
Robert Milkey

Rudolph - Robert A. Milkey, age 91, of Rudolph, WI died Monday, September 30, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Philip's the Apostle Catholic Church, Rudolph, WI. Fr. Janusz Kowalski will officiate. Visitation will be at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI from 4:00-7:00 PM Thursday and Friday at the Church from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial at a later date at All Souls Cemetery.

Bob was born May 23, 1928 in Nekoosa, WI to Thomas and Mary (Hendricks) Milkey. He graduated from Alexander High School in Nekoosa in 1947. Bob married Beverly Ann Beck at Gunter AFB in Alabama. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years retiring on September 6, 1968.

Bob was a long time member of the American Legion Post #485 of Rudolph. He collected coins and stamps. Bob enjoyed football, baseball, college basketball and was a fan of the Wisconsin Badgers. He also loved traveling and gardening.

Bob is survived by his wife, Beverly; three sons, Robert Milkey, Joseph Milkey and Christopher (Karen) Milkey; three daughters, Gina (Gary) Thomas, Kathleen (Phil) Frame and Mary Clark; one sister, Joan (Elmer) Lehman; twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, son, Thomas; four brothers, Ferd, Thomas, Jim and John and four sisters, Marion, Dorothy, Ann and Rita.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now