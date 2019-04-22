Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
Robert S. Steele Obituary
Robert S. Steele

Wisconsin Rapids - Robert S. Steele, age 93, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Wiscosnin Rapids Care center

Funeral Services are 11:00 AM Friday, April 26, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 9:30-11:00 AM. Military rites will be provided by American Legion Post #9 of Wisconsin Rapids.

Bob was born May 10, 1925 in San Antonio, TX to William and Christina (Watts) Steele, who moved to Texas from Ireland. He was preceded in death by two wives, Rosemary Cruttenden and Joan Crotteau. Bob owned and operated Steele Motors, the Volkswagon Dealership, and Mid-State Nissan-Mazda in Wisconsin Rapids for many years.

Bob served in the U. S. Navy during World War II from 1941-1945. He was an avid antique car collector, loved boating on the Wolf River and loved his time living in Rudolph.

Bob is survived by three sons, Daniel Steele of Truth or Consequences, NM, Shane (Debra) Steele of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Kevin (Nancy) Steele of Fountain Hills, AZ; one daughter, Kathryn Thompson of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; two step-daughters, Karen Aasen and Sharon Reisbeck, both of Two Rivers, WI; eleven grandchildren, Sean (Nikki) Steele, Jessica Glebke, Dustin Habel, Colleen (Jared) English, Andy Steele, Shannon (Bruce) Harnitz, Kyle (Macy) Steele, Casey Steele, Megan (Seth) Follett, Luke (Shannon) Villeneuve and Cianna Villeneuve; two step grandchildren, Derek Aasen and Gwen (Kerry Longrie) Aasen; thirteen great grandchildren and one sister, Maureen Llewellyn of Tampa, FL.

Bob was preceded in death by his two wives; daughter, Patricia Villeneuve and brother, Eugene Steele.

The Steele family would like to thank the staff at Atrium Post Acute Care, especially Dory, for the kind, compassionate care given to Bob.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 22, 2019
