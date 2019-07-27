|
|
Robert T. Schoechert
Wisconsin Rapids - Robert T. Schoechert, age 83, of Wisconsin Rapids, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at First English Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Cheryl Davis will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Schoechert family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Robert (Bob) was born on June 27, 1936 in Vesper, WI to Herbert and Irma (Hetze) Schoechert. After Bob graduated from Pittsville High School, he entered the US Air Force on June 7, 1954. He was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX., where he completed his basic training. He then attended and graduated from Aircraft Radio/Radar Repair School in Bellville, IL. His Air Force journey continued at Andrew's Air Force Base in Washington, D.C., until his honorable discharge on November 27, 1957, as Airman First Class. He was proud to join a group of veterans attending the "Never Forgotten Honor Flight" in 2015.
After service, he returned to Wisconsin Rapids and was employed in the nursery department of Nekoosa Edwards Paper Company. Later he transferred to the maintenance department and became a journeyman pipefitter. He enjoyed this position until he retired on December 1, 1994.
Bob married Loretta Kreuscher on August 26, 1961, in Medford, WI. They were blessed with two daughters, Sandra and Sheila.
Bob was a former member of Sons of Norway, Bowling League, Elks Lodge, and a current member of American Legion Post #9 and First English Lutheran Church. He loved designing and building many things such as his portable sawmill. Bob was capable of fixing most anything and many times invented something new. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed viewing wildlife through the lens of his trail cameras that were strategically placed on their country land. For a number of years, he attended University of Wisconsin, Madison, Grandparent's University with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed vacations to Disney World with his family and grandchildren. In addition, he enjoyed traveling throughout the US (including Alaska and Hawaii), Europe, Hong Kong, Nevis, London, and a Mediterranean Cruise.
Robert is survived by his wife of 57 years, Loretta; two children: Sandra (Mark) Storzer and Sheila (Paul) Launer; and two grandchildren: Lauren Launer and Brandon Launer. Bob is also survived by sisters-in-law: Louise Ogle and Shirley Kreuscher; nephew, John (Nancy) Wenger; along with many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Irma Schoechert; his sister, Ruth Wenger; nephews: Ken Wenger and Clyde, Mark and Lee Ogle; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Junior Kreuscher, Arnold Ogle, Bernard and Hilda Dums, Albert and Irene Royce, and Carol Kreuscher.
Memorials may be designated to First English Lutheran Church or American Legion Post #9.
Bob's family thanks the wonderful staff at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home for the care he received.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 27 to July 29, 2019