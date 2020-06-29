Robert (Bob) V. KellWisconsin Rapids - Robert (Bob) V. Kell, age 81, of Wisconsin Rapids died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his residence.A private family Mass was held at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, concelebrated by Rev. Valentine Joseph, Rev. Aaron Becker, Rev. Ethan Hokamp, and Deacon Tom Anderson. Ritchay Funeral Home assisted the family.Robert was born July 21, 1938, in Wisconsin Rapids to Alfred and Marion Kell. He graduated from Assumption High School in 1956. Robert married Louise Korte on August 11, 1962. She passed away on July 23, 1987. He then married Patsy Nash on August 4, 1990.Bob served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 - 1960. He was employed as an Instrument Technician at Consolidated Papers for 30 years, retiring in 1994. He then started a Fix-It- Shop. His motto was "If I can't fix it - it's broke". Bob was known for building amazing sets for Wisconsin Rapids Community Theatre and Assumption High School. He served on the WRCT Board. Bob was a member of Alanon and on the board of the Alano Club; taught religious education classes at Our Lady Queen of Heaven, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1558 of Wisconsin Rapids and also a member of IBEW Local #1147.Bob is survived by his wife, Patsy, three children, Theresa (Tim) Dostaler, Alfred (Maria) Kell, and Michael (Cheryl) Kell; two step-daughters, Sarah Giese and Susan (Ben) Miller; brother, Tom (Cheryl) Kell; 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Bob is also survived by sister-in-law, Mary Kell, and brother-in-law, Tom Perkofski.Bob truly loved and was devoted to his family; he way always there when they needed him. He especially loved Christmas and dressing up as Santa for his family and friends.Bob was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Louise, granddaughter, Danielle Kell, and three siblings, Jim Kell, Helen (Marvin) LaBarge and Betty Ann Perkofski.