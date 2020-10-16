1/1
Roberta A. Kadrlik
Roberta A. Kadrlik

Milladore - Roberta A. Kadrlik, 72, Milladore, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

A celebration of life will take place from 1:30 until 4:30 pm on Friday, October 23 at Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield.

Roberta was born on March 15, 1948 in Marshfield to Robert Lobner and Genevieve Koller. She graduated from Auburndale High School. She married Edward Kadrlik on June 29, 1968 at St. Kilian's Catholic Church in Blenker.

Roberta enjoyed gardening, camping, going on car cruises and rides on the Harley trike with her husband Ed.

She is survived by her husband, Edward, children, Michael (Tammy) Kadrlik, Daniel (Jenny) Kadrlik, Romy Kadrlik, and Kori (Matt) Slade, daughter-in-law, Romy Kadrlik, grandchildren, Dillion, Drake, Samantha, Patrick, Alaina, Jakob, Damian, and Tyler. She is further survived by siblings, Kathy (Scott) Murphy, Greg (Margaret) Lobner, Colleen (Robert) Yusten, Carla (John Hoffman) Lobner, Steve (Diane) Lobner, and Donna (Joseph) Barney.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Kevin Kadrlik, sisters, Deb Bronk, Sue Lobner.

A memorial will be designated at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ascension at Home Hospice and all the nurses and doctors at Marshfield Medical Center.

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com




Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
