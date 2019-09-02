|
Roberta Ann Arnold
- - Roberta Ann Arnold (Bert), age 62, passed away peacefully on August 27th, 2019. Born Gisela Hau in Trier, Germany on June 27th, 1957. Adopted by Robert Allen and Serafina Vera Smith. Survived by husband Glen Arnold, son Richard Arnold, stepsons Jamison Arnold and Wesley Heustess, and sister Marianne Benjamin. Roberta lived a private life, and loved a very lucky few. Over 20 years, she served proudly in the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserves, and U.S. Navy Reserves. She worked as a dental hygienist in the military, as a dental assistant and instructor at the University of Colorado School of Dentistry, and in private practice in Wisconsin. Roberta took great pride in providing the best possible care to all she came in contact with. She had a passion for horror movies and fiction that she shared with her son Richard. Her passion for, and patience with, animals in need was inspirational. She leaves behind her beloved dogs Lesta, Bentley, and Mindy, as well as CC the Cat. A celebration of Roberta's life will be held on October 5th at 12:00 PM at the Heart of Wisconsin Sportsman's Club, 969 Ranger Road, Wisconsin Rapids. In Roberta's honor, memorial donations may be made to: The Humane Society of the United States at humanesociety.org.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 2, 2019