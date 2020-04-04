|
|
Roger A. Brainard
Westfield - Roger Allan Brainard, age 78 of Westfield, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Due to the current circumstances, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Roger was born January 3, 1942 in Whitewater, WI to Lloyd and Mary (Benson) Brainard. He worked as a carpenter for several years.
He enjoyed fishing and making beef jerky and homemade sausage. Roger enjoyed being around his family and friends especially around the holidays. He liked to play cribbage.
He is survived by his children: Josephine (Jeffery) Engel, Robert (Christina) Brainard, Carlene Brainard and Michelle Brainard; his 12 grandchildren and his many great-grandchildren; he is further survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Leroy and Kathy Brainard; his sister-in-law, Judy Vandorn, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Roger is preceded in death by his son, Roger Brainard Jr.; his brother, Jerry Brainard; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Dale Weir, and Rosemary and Russ Ebert; and his brother, Jim Brainard.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020