Roger E. Smallbrook



Wisconsin Rapids - Roger Eugene Smallbrook, age 88, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away at home on Sunday, March 24, 2019.



Services will be 11:00 A.M. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate. Burial will be at Pioneer Cemetery in the town of Saratoga. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 28 and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Friday.



Roger was born on June 20, 1930 to George and Valeria (Krebsbach) Smallbrook in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948 and proudly served his country from February 1949 to June 1953, honorably discharged with the rank of Sargent. He served in the 82nd Airborn as a paratrooper and in the 25th Infantry in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1950-1951.



On June 20, 1949, he married the love of his life for 69 years, Lois Huisheere. They were married while Roger was in the service at Fort Brag, North Carolina. Roger and Lois were blessed with two boys, Tim in 1959 and Dan in 1963, both of Wisconsin Rapids, WI.



Roger was employed for 43 years by Consolidated Papers Inc. in Wisconsin Rapids retiring in 1992, enjoying 26 years of well-deserved retirement.



Roger was an avid trapper, hunter and fisherman throughout his life and taught his boys and grandson the finer points of what it means to enjoy the outdoors to it's fullest and was always there for you with a helping hand when needed.



He also enjoyed the time spent with his grandchildren and going to any and all events that they may have been involved in to show his proud support for them no matter the outcome. He was a very proud and loving grandpa.



He enjoyed woodworking in his earlier years as well as building the house they live in till this day along with the family cabin up north and always would offer a helping hand to others in need of his expertise.



Roger is survived by his loving wife, Lois; two sons: Tim (Marcia) Smallbrook and Dan (Carmen) Smallbrook; grandson, Ethan Smallbrook (Allison Swires); and granddaughter, Stacy Smallbrook; along with many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He is preceded in death by his father George Smallbrook Sr.; his mother Valeria Sparks and stepfather, Harlow Sparks; his brother George (Jack) Smallbrook Jr., and sister-in-law Francis Smallbrook; brother-in-law Cornelius Dykstra and sister-in-law Bernice Dykstra; brother-in-law Charles Huisheere and sister-in-law Phyllis Huisheere; and his father-in-law Oliver Huisheere and mother-in-law Jenny Huisheere.



"Dad may you now REST IN PEACE in God's arms and know that you will be DEARLY missed. WE love you."



Special thank you to United Ambulance Service, Grand Rapids Police, Wood County Coroner, and Herman-Taylor Funeral Home for your compassion and professional service in our time of need. It was greatly appreciated.