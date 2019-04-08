Services
Batesburg, SC - Born July 05, 1943 to Gordon and Mabel Hansen at Marshfield, WI. He went home to the Lord on March 26, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Survivors; his wife of 54 years Carol Kuehl Hansen; sons and daughter-in-laws Bryan (Catina) and Christopher (Melissa); grandsons Patrick and Connor Hansen; sisters Anna (Eugene) Greeno and Linda (Ron) Kappell; and three loving nieces and one nephew; and numerous brother and sister-in-laws and extended family. They owned Hansen's Small Equip. in Eagle River, WI for 20 Years. With health issues they chose to move to Batesburg, SC and have lived there for the past 20 years. A celebration service of his life was held at Calvary Chapel, Lexington SC.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 8, 2019
