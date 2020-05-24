|
|
Roger W. Schenk
Wisconsin Rapids - Roger William Schenk, age 79 of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Arborview Court in Wisconsin Rapids.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Robert Schaller will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass on Thursday at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids.
Roger was born on October 31, 1940 in Wisconsin Rapids to William and Helen (Deranek) Schenk.
He was an extremely knowledgeable and skilled man. He could build anything with wood or metal. As a trained diesel mechanic, he was the "go to" backyard mechanic for many of his friends. He was also a help to his friends if they needed to plant, harvest, fix, or just roll-up some sleeves and get dirty.
He loved to hunt with his old flint-lock rifle. He only went for the beauty of nature as he often watched his favorite show "Nature" on PBS. He was also well known for his love of motorcycles. He was a long- time rider, with several Harley Davidsons and Triumphs in his cache. He loved motorcycles so much, he crafted his own in his basement.
Roger was a staunch advocate for the Second Amendment and exercised his freedom accordingly. Not only was he a collector of old guns, but he was a builder with a great respect for the weapon.
He was the hardest working man that one might ever meet. After high school, he served his country in the United States Army for six years which helped to build the strong man he was. This and his strong Catholic faith guided him through life, and he almost never missed a mass.
Roger is survived by his daughter Rebecca (Brian) Dombrowicki; his grandchildren (Sara, Niall, Roger, Dylan, and Aidan); sisters, Jean Zieher and Marjorie Wettstein. He is further survived by a niece, Julie, and nephew, Sean and many other family members.
He is preceded by his father, William Schenk, mother, Helen Schenk Craig, and an infant son, David, daughter, Sandra, and sister Carol.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
The family would like to thank the staff at Arborview Court and Hospice for their love and kindness to him.
Rest in peace, Dad, you have earned it.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 24 to May 25, 2020