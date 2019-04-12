Roland H. Peckham



Nekoosa - Roland H. Peckham, age 87, of Nekoosa, died Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Hilltop on Pepper in Wisconsin Rapids.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday April 15, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. His grandson, Rev. Jeff Peckham will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Military rites will be provided by Nekoosa VFW Post No. 5960.



Roland was born November 6, 1931 in Hustler, WI. to Russell and Mildred (See) Peckham. He served in the US Army during the Korean War Era from 1952 - 1953. Roland married Bethel Moody on July 7, 1956 in Port Edwards. She died March 21, 2019. Roland was employed by Consolidated Papers, Biron Division for 35 years, retiring in 1994 from the rewinders.



Roland's interests included hunting and fishing. He enjoyed word search puzzles and Country Western music.



He is survived by nine children John (Cindy) Peckham, Jean (Buck) Nelson, Belinda (Doug) McGinnis, Rose (Paul) Hoffman, Richard (Barb Eron) Peckham, Rita (Roger) Enderle, Robin (Joe) Staniszewski, Robert (Sue) Peckham and Herbert Peckham; 25 grandchildren and by his great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He is further survived by one brother Milfred (Marge) Peckham; one sister Marilyn (Tim) Blackman and sister in law Darlene Peckham.



Roland was preceded in death by his wife; parents; two sisters and two brothers. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019