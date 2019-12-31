|
Roland Peter Wirtz
Wisconsin Rapids - Roland Peter Wirtz, 20, of Conway, South Carolina passed away Friday December 27, 2019 at his home in Conway, S.C.
Roland was born July 23, 1999 to Bryan and Laurel Wirtz in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. After moving to South Carolina he graduated from Carolina Forrest High School, Myrtle Beach, SC in January 2016. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends and playing video games. After working in the restaurant industry he was planning on attending culinary school.
He is survived by his parents Bryan Wirtz and Laurel Wirtz; his brothers Benjamin Wirtz and Michael LaCoste; his sister Kyra Wirtz; his grandparents Thomas and Carrol Rowe, Roland and Jean Wirtz and Mary Rowe; his best friend Shannon Gasque; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded death by his brother Cody Wirtz.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30-11:00 AM. Burial will be at a later date.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020