Ronald A. DeBoer
1937 - 2020
Ronald A. DeBoer

Arpin, WI - Ronald A. DeBoer, 82 of Arpin, WI passed away on 10-16-20 while at his winter residence in Wickenburg, AZ.

Ron was born on November 7, 1937 in Chicago IL to Theodore and Eleanor (Wilkins) DeBoer. He spent much of his childhood in North Dakota until his family moved to Arpin, WI to dairy farm. After high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and then worked at Consoweld in Wisconsin Rapids until starting DeBoer Packing and Processing in Sherry and established what is currently deBoer Transportation and Flying Dollar Cattle. He was active in various community organizations, including the UP River Gun Club, Elks and Lions Clubs, served on the Wisconsin Motor Carrier Association and Auburndale School Boards, and enjoyed flying, was a Nascar fan and embraced a western lifestyle.

Ron was unforgettable in many ways, but to those that knew him, a businessman, loyal to his personal principles and lived life to the fullest. He had a big personality and will be missed by those who's lives he touched.

He is survived by Donna (Bassuener), his wife of 62 years, their four children; Kay DeBoer, Cindy Vogel (Doug), Dale DeBoer (Sherri) and Lee DeBoer (Lisa), seven grandchildren, Curt (Daniele) Vogel, Alesha (Noah) Lobner, Colin (Andrea) Wilcott, Jenny (Josh) Weiler, Justin DeBoer, Derek DeBoer, Makaela (Cody) DeBoer and ten great grandchildren. He is further survived by siblings, William DeBoer and Joan Weinfurter and pre-deceased in death by his parents and a brother Theodore Jr (Ted) DeBoer.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.




Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
David's Desert Chapel
325 W Yavapai St
Wickenburg, AZ 85390
(928) 684-0710
