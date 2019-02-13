Ronald A. Haas



Wisconsin Rapids - Ronald Allen Haas, 75, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died on February 10, 2019 at his home, following a courageous battle with cancer.



Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 16 at 11:00 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Sigel, WI. Father John Swing will officiate, and the burial will be at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, February 15, and on Saturday at the church from 10:00 AM to the time of service at 11:00 AM.



Ron was born on January 31, 1944. He was one of seven children born to Bernard and Ada (Mueller) Haas at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Ron attended Pioneer Grade School in Sigel, WI. He then attended Rudolph High School and began working laying cement block for Lorenz Jensen, after which he worked for Don Tesser building houses. Subsequently, Ron learned carpentry and worked for Consolidated Construction as a young man. In 1969, he became a millwright for Consolidated Papers Kraft Division where he worked for 33 years, retiring in 2001. Ron was also a member of the Elks of Wisconsin Rapids No. 693 for 27 years.



Ron was married to, and had four children with, his first wife Marlene Zieher---Becky (John) Preuss, Mike (Michele) Haas, Nick (Tina) Haas, and Peggy (Michael) Crowe. Ron later married Mary Czaikowski on November 6th, 1982, who has been his devoted wife of 36 years. Ron leaves behind 6 grandchildren whom he loved dearly---Jared, Sienna, Faith, Claire, Jenna, and Michael. Ron took great pleasure in working on projects for them at each stage of their development. When they were infants and toddlers, he built cribs, teeter totters, games, and a hobby farm. He also helped his children by laboring on things for them, and with them, and it was a labor of love. He was known to be a hard worker. Ron also loved to polka dance and brought the same passion he had for hard work to the dance floor. He and his wife Mary enjoyed dancing and were the envy of all those watching them dance. They also enjoyed trips to Germany, Alaska, Italy, and Mexico.



Ron was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Marvin "Hans" Haas, Gary "Putz" Haas, his brother-in-law Louis Czaikowski, his sisters-in-law Phyllis Haas and Pat Haas, as well as his father-in-law Joseph Czaikowski. He is survived by his wife Mary, his children and grandchildren, his brothers Raymond "Nooks" Haas, William (Judy) Haas, James "Tuzz" (Marta) Haas, sister Marilyn (Rich) Cournoyer, his mother-in-law Dolores Czaikowski, his brothers- and sisters-in-law Leonard (Nancy) Czaikowski, Ed (Mary Beth) Czaikowski, Anne (Richard) Ambroziak, Ralph Czaikowski, Ruth (Gary) Zurn, Mike Czaikowski, Peter (Loretta) Czaikowski, and Paul (Denise) Czaikowski, and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holy Rosary Catholic Church or the UW Cancer Center-Aspirus Riverview Hospital of Wisconsin Rapids. Ron's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the extraordinary kindness and compassionate care provided by the staffs of the UW Cancer Center-Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Ascension Hospice, and especially the care provided by Dr. Anna Olson and Dr. R. Kirschling.



Ron wanted to be remembered by letting us know that he cared, that he enjoyed helping his family, friends, and neighbors, and that he loved them dearly. Ron, we love you back, we understand you, and appreciate all you did for us. We all look forward to seeing you again! Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019