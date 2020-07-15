Ronald A. NelsonTown of Rome - Ronald A. Nelson, age 88, of Osseo, WI, La Crosse, WI, Duluth, MN Minneapolis, MN , the Town of Rome(Lake Arrowhead), WI, passed away on July, 13, 2020 in Wisconsin Rapids.A Private graveside service will be held in Ron's honor at Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery in Osseo, WI on Saturday July 18, 2020. With concern for public health and safety due to COVID-19, a public celebration of life will take place at a later date.Ron was born December, 7, 1931 to Ray and Adrienne Nelson in Osseo, WI. He served in the United States Army as an MP during the Korean War, stationed in Italy. Ron married Audrey Peterson on June 6, 1954 in La Crosse, WI. Ron was employed by Pameco Inc., and retired as Vice President of Operations after 40 years. He belonged to numerous groups including the Lake Arrowhead Men's Golf League, Grace Lutheran Church, and the American Legion. Ron loved spending time outdoors golfing, fishing, hunting, and watching birds. He also enjoyed curling and was an avid reader. Ron always had a twinkle in his eye and laughter in his heart. He was a loving, patient and playful man, and was caring to all.Ron is survived by his wife of 66 years, Audrey, daughters; Jana (Dennis) Nelson, and Sara (Ed) Gurganus, granddaughters; Rachel and Veronica Nelson, sister; Rosie Paulson, as well as many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, sister; Helen Thompson, and Brothers-in-law; Daniel Paulson, and Marvin Thompson.Memorials in Ron's name can be made to the Wisconsin Fellowship of Christian Athletes, or to Grace Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.Ron's family would like to thank the staff at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids, and Arborview Court for their kind, compassionate care.