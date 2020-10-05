1/1
Ronald Bielefeld
Ronald Bielefeld

Wisconsin Rapids - Ronald Bielefeld, age 62, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 1, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

Ron was born on November 9, 1957 in Hampton, Iowa to Wayne and Virginia Bielefeld. He spent the early part of his childhood on his family's farm in Sheffield, Iowa. The family then moved to a dairy farm in Arpin. Later, they moved to Wisconsin Rapids.

Ron graduated from Lincoln High School in 1977. Soon after, he enlisted in the United States Army. After leaving the Army, he worked in a series of industrial/truck driving jobs. He worked for Heartland Farms before his health forced him into retirement.

Ron enjoyed watching old movies, reading, the Packers, music and road trips. He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church.

Ron is survived by his sister, Linda Thomas of Puyallup, WA; brother-in-law, Jerry Oertel of Wisconsin Rapids; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Diane Oertel; and brothers Ken and Roger Bielefeld.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Timothy Wenger will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for relatives and friends will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Friday at the funeral home.








Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
