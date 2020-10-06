Ronald E. Patterson
Bancroft - Ronald E. Patterson, age 76, of Bancroft, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Missouri while hunting with his grandson.
He was born in Mattoon, Illinois to Homer Clinton Patterson and Florence (Ferris) Patterson.
He grew up in Neoga, Illinois and worked for R.R. Donnelly. Ron married the love of his life, Linda Fryman in July 1964. This union was blessed with two children, Ronnie and Kristi.
After moving to Wisconsin in 1969, he went to work at Consolidated Papers Paperboard Products Division as a winder operator. He transferred to Wisconsin Rapids Division in 1987 and worked on the Blade Coater until retirement in 2001.
Ron was active in softball and basketball but especially was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing. Wyoming held a special place in his hear as he chose to hunt deer and elk there for 40 consecutive years. Ron traveled to Jamaica, Alaska, Hawaii and all over the southwest United States. He thought we were the luckiest people in the world to be born here in the United States of America.
His greatest treasure, after his wife and children, were his grandchildren, Chasity, Tyler (Lindsay), Nathan (Hannah), Hunter and Brynna and his loving great grandchildren, Owen and Oliver.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ron's honor can be sent to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. Friday until the time of services at the funeral home. Due to the current health crisis, masks are required. Please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com
for updated service times or to share your online condolences with the family.