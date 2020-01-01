|
|
Ronald G. Geiger
Wisconsin Rapids - Ronald G. Geiger, age 84, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Waterford Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids surrounded by his family.
Services will be at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Parish Cemetery. Visitation for relatives and friends will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services on Saturday at the church.
Ron was born October 17, 1935 in Cissna Park, Illinois to Rev. Carl and Cornelia (Ziegler) Geiger. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He moved to Wisconsin Rapids in 1962 and began employment with Consolidated Papers Inc. He retired from Consolidated as head roll wrapper in the Biron Division after 38 years of service.
Ron was united in marriage to Eunice C. Timm on July 26, 1964 at St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner. They were blessed with 41 years together. Eunice passed away on May 31, 2006.
Ron enjoyed reading the newspaper, including the comics and doing crossword puzzles. He was very proud of the home that he lived in and helped build. He took great joy in meticulously caring for his yard. Ron loved music and could play the guitar and piano by ear. He enjoyed older movies and tv shows like Gunsmoke and Hee Haw and just getting out and going for car rides.
Ron was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner where he served as usher, elder and on the Board of Finance.
Ron is survived by four children: Marilyn (John) Botcher of Wisconsin Rapids, Tim (Kathie) Geiger of Port Edwards, Keith (Diana) Geiger of Wisconsin Rapids, and Laura (Gary) Adams of Wisconsin Rapids; eight grandchildren: Erin Botcher, Donald (Kandi) Botcher, Derrick (Stacie) Botcher, Andrew Gustafson, Thomas Gustafson, Levi Geiger, Devin Juarez and Abraham Juarez; two great-grandchildren: Mason and Samantha; one brother, David (Deb) Geiger of Michigan; and one sister, Carolyn (Marcus) Pankow of Oconomowoc. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eunice; brother, Edwin; and sister, Catherine; and son-in-law, Joel Gustafson.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Geiger family. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
The Geiger family would like to thank all the caregivers who helped Ron stay in his beloved home for as long as he was able to. They would like to thank the staff of the Waterford for their loving care and for helping make his apartment feel like home. They would also like to thank Heartland Hospice and Ron's special hospice friend, Deb Post, for the excellent care and friendship they provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020