Ronald George Klaus, age 82, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Liberty Village in Adams. Memorial services with military honors will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Roseberry's Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry's Funeral Home. Ronald was born May 22, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to LaVere and Metta Klaus. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1955. On July 1, 1955, he entered the United States Air Force. He served in California, Texas, and Germany. He was a photo interpreter and also served as a 3rd man in the missile silos during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was honorably discharged in October of 1963. Ronald married Myrna Marie Hammond on July 4, 1964, in Adams, Wisconsin. He worked as an electrician at Consolidated Papers in Wisconsin Rapids before he retired in 1992. Ronald enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the Brewers & Packers and especially spending time with his family. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, LaVere & Metta Klaus; brothers, Kenneth Klaus, and Glenn (Lois) Klaus, Matt (Carol) Klaus; sisters, Yvonne (Louie) Fusaro, Marie Klaus, Elaine Hall, and Alice Olson; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Klaus and brother-in-law, Dave Roberts. Survivors include his wife, Myrna Klaus of Adams; daughters, Gina Thompson of Adams; Jill (Charles Smith) Reichhoff of Clinton Township, Michigan; son, Mark Klaus of Nekoosa, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Devin (Dustin) Sawyer, Jamey Kruger, Brooklyn Thompson, Ashleigh (Joe) Klaus, Dane Reichhoff and Silas Klaus; great-grandchildren, Oceana, Michael, and Autumn; brothers, Lawrence (Dody) Klaus, Gordon (MaryLee) Klaus & Allan Klaus; sisters, Marion Parks & Sandra Roberts, and brother-in-law, Tom Olson. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. www.roseberrys.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019