Ronald H. Lewis
Nekoosa - Ronald H. Lewis, age 89, of Nekoosa, passed away Friday March 13, 2020 at the Nekoosa Court.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Nekoosa United Church of Christ. Rev. Timothy Miller will officiate. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery with military rites accorded by Nekoosa VFW Post #5960. Visitation will be held Wednesday at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Ron was born January 25, 1931 in Nekoosa to Hubert and Mary (Neugart) Lewis. He served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant First Class. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge. In 2013 he took the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Ron married Betty Soward on April 28, 1952 at the United Church of Christ in Nekoosa. She died April 18, 2015.
Ron was employed by Nekoosa Papers (Georgia Pacific) for 43 years, retiring in 1992 as a machine tender. He helped with many Nekoosa Schools sports activities and helped start the Nekoosa Athletic Club. Ron was an officer in a bow club for 11 years and a member of a snowmobile club. He helped tend the baseball diamonds in Nekoosa. Ron loved hunting and fishing and enjoyed years of camping.
He is survived by three children Ken (Paula) Lewis of Nekoosa, Wayne (Penny) Lewis of Nekoosa and Carol (Carl) Flaig of Junction City; six grandchildren Mindy Birr, Spencer Lewis, Clarence Lewis, Kevin Lewis, Holden Flaig and Emily Kucharzak; eight great grandchildren Dane and Logan, Kale, Rylan and Kollin, Jameson, Mason and Adalynn and sister in law Margie Goodness of Nekoosa.
Ron was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty; his parents; brother Clarence (Florence) Lewis, infant brother Lester; sister Opal (Fred) Fierke; brother Clifford (Irene) Lewis; brother in law Leonard Goodness and infant granddaughter Melissa.
A special thank you to the staff of Nekoosa Court and Heartland Hospice for all their loving care.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020