Ronald J. Ahles
Wisconsin Rapids - Ronald J. Ahles, age 83, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Private family services will be held at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Burial with military honors will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net. The service will also be available to view online at the bottom of Ron's obituary page on the Herman-Taylor Funeral Home website on Friday, November 20th.

Ronald was born December 16, 1936 in Park Falls, WI to Alvis and Dorothy (MacDonald) Ahles. He married Germaine Zager on September 7, 1954 in Iowa. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1957.

Ron began employment with Felker Tire Center in Wisconsin Rapids in 1958. He worked as an alignment technician at Felker and later Matthews Tire Center. Later in life, Ron was a courier for Central Wisconsin area hospitals and clinics.

Ron was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, ice fishing and snowmobiling. He liked watching sports and wrestling on TV, playing games on New Years Eve with his family, and going for drives. Ron especially enjoyed time "Up North" at family cabins.

Ron is survived by three children: Rhonda (Gary) Matthews, Debra (Thomas) Wittrock, and Rick (Pamela) Ahles, all of Wisconsin Rapids; eight grandchildren: Justin (Fritzi) Matthews, Jared (Shaylyn) Matthews, Stephanie (Tony) Clementi, Jordan (Abigail) Matthews, Emily and Benjamin Wittrock, and Ashley and Amanda Ahles; step-granddaughter, Jessi (Bob) Halstead; great-grandchildren: Christian, Caleb, Lauryn, Reeyce, Titus, Layla, Halle, Breelia, Brooklyn, Michael, Liam, SundayRose, Elias, Everly, and Kenya Matthews, Jonathan D., Landon, Addisen, Clayton, and Solomon Clementi, and Elliay and Luke Halstead; brother, Vernon (Barb) Ahles; sisters: Lois (Frank) Johnson and Jean (Donald) Reeves; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronald (Laurel) Zager; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Germaine; in-laws, Ernest and Genevieve Zager; brother and sister-in-law, Jim (Bonnie) Ahles; and great-grandchildren: Jenalyn Matthews and RoseMary Peace Matthews.

Ron's family would like to thank the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, Aspirus Riverview Hospital Emergency Department and Aspirus Wausau Hospital doctors and staff for the care he received.







Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
