Ronald J. Klebs
Wisconsin Rapids - Ronald J. Klebs, age 83, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Arborview Court, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Private Family Services will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Cheryl Davis will officiate. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Ronald was born October 29, 1936 in Beloit, WI to Miles and Vivian (Hewes) Klebs. He married Joan Hauser on November 27, 1971 in Madison, WI. Ron was an electric engineer for Consolidated Papers (Stora Enso, Newpage) for 31 years retiring October 31, 2000.
Ronald served in the U.S. Air Force from January 5, 1956 until December 21, 1959.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Paul (Heather) Klebs of Roscoe, IL; two daughters, Kristin Klebs and Julie (Larry) Brahan of Sheboygan, WI; 4 grandchildren, Erica Brahan, Jason Brahan, Jacob Klebs and Megan Klebs; and sister, Ann (Fred) Albitz of Bella Vista, AR. Ronald is also survived by two sisters-in-law, LaVonne Middleton and Mary Hauser and two nephews, Chris (Jen) Reigel and John (Jocelyn) Middleton.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Maxine Klebs.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to First English Lutheran Church, the Arts Council of South Wood County or to a charity of your choice
.
Ronald's family would like to thank the staffs at Heartland Hospice and Arborview Court for their kind, compassionate care of Ron.