Ronald J. Moscinski
Junction City - Ronald J. Moscinski, 55, Junction City, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Martens / Rembs Funeral Home, Junction City. The funeral will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes
. Military rites will be conducted at the funeral home by The American Legion Post 485 of Rudolph. A visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Sunday and from 10:00 am until service time on Monday at Martens / Rembs Funeral Home.
Ronald was born on October 16, 1964 in Stevens Point, to James and Dorothy (Oertel) Moscinski and he attended Stevens Point Area Senior High.
He was a veteran of the United States Army serving from January 1985 until his honorable discharge in January 1988 and he continued to serve in the Reserves until 1992.
He married Donna (Holzman) Moscinski and they later divorced.
Ron was employed for Wisconsin Central Railroad and the Canadian National Railroad for over 20 years until his retirement. He was a member of The American Legion Post 485 of Rudolph, The Polish Legion of American Veterans and the Lonely Few Motorcycle Club.
Ron is survived by a son, Clinton (Tea) Moscinski of Pittsville, and daughters, Lindsey Moscinski of Rudolph, and Alli Keller of Calera, OK and 3 grandchildren, Chloe, Carson and Wyatt Moscinski, and his mother, Dorothy Moscinski of Junction City. He is also survived by his siblings, Theresa (Mike) Lieble of Auburndale, Donna DiStasio (Karl) of Junction City, Brenda (Jim) Zarecki of Junction City, Bruce Moscinski of Nekoosa, Rick Moscinski of Junction City, and Judy (Bryon) Pluff of Bailey's Harbor. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, Nick and Cassy Lieble, Jesse Gabbert (Lindsay), Dakota Zarecki, Corena Moscinski, Dylan Hoffbeck, Colton Moscinski (Lisa), Gina Kvatek (Tyler), Tony Kvatek, and great nieces and nephews Alyvia, Avery, Cole, Jace and Elizabeth.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com