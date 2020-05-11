|
Ronald Williams
Wisconsin Rapids - Ronald "Ron" Arthur Williams, age 62, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin died Sunday, May 10, 2020, on Mother's Day, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Ronald was born May 08, 1958, on Mother's Day, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Franklin I. and Verna E. (Pedersen) Williams. Ron graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1976. Ron then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He traveled to San Diego, Germany, and Colorado. He was honorably discharged in 1982. In 1979, he married Cindy Marti and they had two girls, Crystal and Amber. That marriage later ended in divorce. Ron then met and married Pat Krieg and was married in 1996. They later divorced. During that marriage, Ron started his own tree business called StumpX. He loved being outdoors and helping people out. The business started out with grinding stumps and eventually grew into a full-service tree business. Ron then met his fiance', Paula West and they remodeled and created a happy, beautiful home in Wisconsin Rapids. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching real Nascar (not the virtual stuff), Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, his grandsons, and being with his family. Ron was known for his carpentry skills, corny jokes and always making you laugh. He had the best times with his best friend Tim Renner, fixing things with his brothers and getting into mischief with his cousins. He was a great woodworker. Over the years he made countless little step stools for many children, that I am sure that they will cherish. He loved making bird feeders, and just little mind things out of wood to get you thinking. Ron loved to go deer hunting, and especially the past few years with his grandsons, Mayson & Myles and son in law, Larry. Ron also looking forward to his yearly fishing trip with Tim, Cindy, Mayson, Myles, and Paula up north. Fishing may not have always been the best, but lots of memories were made. Ron also loved going to Milwaukee Brewer games with Paula, Sierra, Lexi, Steve, Paul, and Dede. Ron enjoyed having "the kids" over for dinner every week. Memorials may be directed in Ron's memory to Aspirus Cancer Center. You can send donations directly to Paula West or Crystal Nawrot. They will be making the donation to the center in Ron's memory. Please mail to: Paula West 5410 48th Street S, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494; or Crystal Nawrot, 1309 Duck Creek Court, Adams, WI 53910. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Verna Williams, his older brother, Randy Williams, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins too. Survivors include his fiance' Paula West; and her children: Sierra West and Lexi (Steve) West; daughter: Crystal (Larry) Nawrot; grandsons: Mayson & Myles Nawrot; daughter: Amber (Brandon) Kaufman; grandsons: Anthony & Austin Amell; and granddaughters: Kaitlyn & Miranda Cleary & Braylee Kaufman; stepson, Kelly Krieg; grandsons: Harrison & Paxton Krieg; brothers: Larry (Becky) Williams and Dan (Sandy) Williams; and sister, Teresa Williams; best friend since forever, Tim (Cindy) Renner; right-hand man, Reece Vanderhei; and loving puppy, Remi. He is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends that will miss him dearly. There will be a memorial service at a later date after we are allowed to gather, tell great stories, share memories, and socialize. Date is to be determined. Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 11 to May 13, 2020