Rosaline "Rosie" Weiler
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosaline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosaline "Rosie" Weiler

Wisconsin Rapids - Rosaline Irene "Rosie" Weiler, age 93, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Arborwood Lodge in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Father Valentine Joseph will officiate. Visitation will be held at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church on Thursday from 9:30-10:30 AM. There will be a Parish Rosary at 10:30 AM before the 11:00 AM mass. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery in Auburndale, WI.

Rosie was born February 26, 1927 in Little Chute, WI to Arnold and Henrietta "Hattie" (Wydeven) Kempen. She married Thomas Theodore Weiler on May 1, 1948 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Rudolph, WI. He preceded her in death on October 23, 2013.

Rosie was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and a caring friend. She was an energetic homemaker and avid gardener. Her delicious lemon bars, Special K bars, canned apple sauce, dilly beans and pickled beets were family favorites. She enjoyed playing games, especially Sheepshead and doing crossword puzzles. She also collected elephant figurines because (like her) they allegedly never forget and are good luck.

Rosie was a member of the St. Mary's Parish Council of Catholic Women (PCCW), St. Rita's Group, St. Mary's Senior Citizens, a 40-year member of the Wood County Association for Home and Community Education, a 40-year member of the Pine Grove Homemakers and volunteered at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home.

Rosie is survived by two sons, Dennis (Debra) Weiler of Austin, TX and Donald (Lisa) Weiler of Bloomington, IN; six grandchildren, Heather (Jeremy Fields) Weiler of Hamburg, Germany, Erik (Bethany) Weiler of Round Rock, TX, Beth Anne (Joey) Heneghan of Marshall, WI, Emma Weiler of Nashville, TN, Joseph Weiler of Bloomington, IN, and Adam Weiler of Bloomington, IN; three great-grandchildren (Olive, Timothy, Jill); and three sisters, Dolores DuPree of Texarkana, TX, Joyce Klonowski of Rudolph, WI, and Sharon (Mike) Gawart of Johnstown, CO.

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gerald; two sisters, Elaine Kempen and Germaine (Roman) Korslin, and one brother, Elroy Kempen.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Rosary
10:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved