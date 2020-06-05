Rosaline "Rosie" Weiler
Wisconsin Rapids - Rosaline Irene "Rosie" Weiler, age 93, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Arborwood Lodge in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Father Valentine Joseph will officiate. Visitation will be held at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church on Thursday from 9:30-10:30 AM. There will be a Parish Rosary at 10:30 AM before the 11:00 AM mass. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery in Auburndale, WI.
Rosie was born February 26, 1927 in Little Chute, WI to Arnold and Henrietta "Hattie" (Wydeven) Kempen. She married Thomas Theodore Weiler on May 1, 1948 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Rudolph, WI. He preceded her in death on October 23, 2013.
Rosie was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and a caring friend. She was an energetic homemaker and avid gardener. Her delicious lemon bars, Special K bars, canned apple sauce, dilly beans and pickled beets were family favorites. She enjoyed playing games, especially Sheepshead and doing crossword puzzles. She also collected elephant figurines because (like her) they allegedly never forget and are good luck.
Rosie was a member of the St. Mary's Parish Council of Catholic Women (PCCW), St. Rita's Group, St. Mary's Senior Citizens, a 40-year member of the Wood County Association for Home and Community Education, a 40-year member of the Pine Grove Homemakers and volunteered at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home.
Rosie is survived by two sons, Dennis (Debra) Weiler of Austin, TX and Donald (Lisa) Weiler of Bloomington, IN; six grandchildren, Heather (Jeremy Fields) Weiler of Hamburg, Germany, Erik (Bethany) Weiler of Round Rock, TX, Beth Anne (Joey) Heneghan of Marshall, WI, Emma Weiler of Nashville, TN, Joseph Weiler of Bloomington, IN, and Adam Weiler of Bloomington, IN; three great-grandchildren (Olive, Timothy, Jill); and three sisters, Dolores DuPree of Texarkana, TX, Joyce Klonowski of Rudolph, WI, and Sharon (Mike) Gawart of Johnstown, CO.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gerald; two sisters, Elaine Kempen and Germaine (Roman) Korslin, and one brother, Elroy Kempen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Wisconsin Rapids - Rosaline Irene "Rosie" Weiler, age 93, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Arborwood Lodge in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Father Valentine Joseph will officiate. Visitation will be held at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church on Thursday from 9:30-10:30 AM. There will be a Parish Rosary at 10:30 AM before the 11:00 AM mass. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery in Auburndale, WI.
Rosie was born February 26, 1927 in Little Chute, WI to Arnold and Henrietta "Hattie" (Wydeven) Kempen. She married Thomas Theodore Weiler on May 1, 1948 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Rudolph, WI. He preceded her in death on October 23, 2013.
Rosie was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and a caring friend. She was an energetic homemaker and avid gardener. Her delicious lemon bars, Special K bars, canned apple sauce, dilly beans and pickled beets were family favorites. She enjoyed playing games, especially Sheepshead and doing crossword puzzles. She also collected elephant figurines because (like her) they allegedly never forget and are good luck.
Rosie was a member of the St. Mary's Parish Council of Catholic Women (PCCW), St. Rita's Group, St. Mary's Senior Citizens, a 40-year member of the Wood County Association for Home and Community Education, a 40-year member of the Pine Grove Homemakers and volunteered at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home.
Rosie is survived by two sons, Dennis (Debra) Weiler of Austin, TX and Donald (Lisa) Weiler of Bloomington, IN; six grandchildren, Heather (Jeremy Fields) Weiler of Hamburg, Germany, Erik (Bethany) Weiler of Round Rock, TX, Beth Anne (Joey) Heneghan of Marshall, WI, Emma Weiler of Nashville, TN, Joseph Weiler of Bloomington, IN, and Adam Weiler of Bloomington, IN; three great-grandchildren (Olive, Timothy, Jill); and three sisters, Dolores DuPree of Texarkana, TX, Joyce Klonowski of Rudolph, WI, and Sharon (Mike) Gawart of Johnstown, CO.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gerald; two sisters, Elaine Kempen and Germaine (Roman) Korslin, and one brother, Elroy Kempen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.