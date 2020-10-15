1/1
Rose A. Romano
Rose A. Romano

Town of Rome - Rose A, Romano, age 77, of the town of Rome, died Wednesday September 18, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at the church. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Rose was born August 4, 1943 in Chicago to Jacob and Sandi (Anzlione) Ferina. She married Joseph Romano on November 23, 1963 in Chicago. Rose was a cook at area nursing homes and assisted living centers. She love spoiling her grandchildren, the Chicago Cubs, getting her nails done and her "fur baby" - Bella. Rose enjoyed singing and dancing and was a member of a glee club in earlier years.

Rose is survived by her husband Joseph Romano; son Joseph Romano (Gloria Hunter); daughter Jacqueline Romano-Nichols (Aaron Webb); six grandchildren Mia Nichols, Michael Nichols, Reese Romano. Jacob Webb, Christi Ceplina and Nathan Ceplina (Wynn Diels); and by six great grandchildren Aliviana Wenzlick, Melina Iniguez, Emmett Ceplina, Dawson Ceplina, Alonzo Iniguez and Bella-Kay Ceplina. She is further survived by many sisters and brothers in law and nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Jackie Ferina, Neddy Ferina and Joseph Ferina; and by her sister Mary Randazzo.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
