Rose M. Schaetz
Wisconsin Rapids - Rose Marie Schaetz, age 87, of Wisconsin Rapids (Village of Biron), passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Robert Schaller will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation for relatives and friends will take place at the Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 2nd and from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass at the church on Friday, January 3rd. A rosary service will be held on Thursday evening at 7:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Rose was born June 30, 1932 at the home of her parents Frank and Julia (Mancl) Witt in Milladore, Wisconsin. She married Carl Joseph Schaetz on August 27, 1952 in Milladore, Wisconsin.
Rose had a lifelong love of music. She played accordion, guitar, and more recently, learned to play the ukulele. She enjoyed attending country music shows and baseball games, especially her "Cubbies." She and Carl traveled by car and on bus trips throughout the United States. She was an avid bowler in her earlier years. She was an excellent cook and baker and enjoyed canning fruits and vegetables from their backyard garden in Biron. Her grandchildren will always remember her strawberry rhubarb "Gramma Jam." Her family especially enjoyed her wedding dumplings, a family tradition, lovingly prepared with her husband. Her kolaches, using her mother's recipe, and cutout cookies were a treat for all. She was a longtime member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids.
Rose is survived by her husband of 67 years, Carl; six children: Lorraine "Lori" (James) Walloch, Rudolph; Diane Ostlund, Plainfield, Indiana; Rose (John) Dorcey, Oshkosh; Richard (Connie Statz) Schaetz, Biron; David (special friend Tina Groshek), Grand Rapids; and Jean (William) Janusheske, Appleton; twelve grandchildren: Jeremy (Michelle Finup), Mesa, Arizona; Jill (Scott) Roon, Greenville; Tyler (Rachel Budreau) Height, Clayton, Indiana; Sarah Height, Louisville, Kentucky; Luke (Caitlin Joosten) Parmeter, Wisconsin Rapids; Sister Maria Caeli Parmeter, Bremerton, Washington; Monica (special friend Greg Czarny) Schaetz, Amber Schaetz, Dakota and Skylar Schaetz, all of Wisconsin Rapids; Alex (fiancé Ashley Perket) Niles, Appleton; and Nick (Selena Sanchez) Niles, Appleton; ten great-grandchildren: Elisabeth, Adelaide, Caroline Rose, and Hannah Walloch; Madalynn and Cody Roon; Trenton and Stephen Height; and Logan and Claire Parmeter; three siblings: Dorothy (Leroy) Spatz, Sheboygan Falls; Agnes Smazal, Wisconsin Rapids; and Lydia Albert, Mesa, Arizona; sisters-in-law: Karlyn Witt, Rudolph; Rose Carter and Alice Schaetz, both of Marshfield; and family friend Mary Ann Ashbeck, Wisconsin Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Julia Witt; a brother, Richard Witt; brother-in-law Jacob Schaetz; and a grand daughter-in-law, Jessica Height.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Wausau Aspirus Hospital, Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Edgewater Nursing Home, and Heartland Hospice Care for their caring manner in her final days. She said they, "treated her like a queen."
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020