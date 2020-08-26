Roseland C. Andres
Marshfield, formerly Auburndale - Roseland C. Andres, 89, Marshfield, formerly of Auburndale, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center surrounded by her four loving and caring children.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Rozellville, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, with Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam officiating. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes
. Burial will be in the parish cemetery and serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Russell, Michael, and Alan Linzmeier, Dustin and Jeremy Weigel, and Mitchel Heiden. A visitation will take place from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday with rosary starting at 3:30 pm at Rembs Funeral Home and from 10:00 until service time at the church on Saturday.
Roseland was born on October 1, 1930 in Wausau to Edward Sr. and Alfrieda Anna (Bergstrand) Valentine. She attended and graduated from Wausau schools. After graduating, she worked at the Fair Store in Wausau. She was united in marriage to Harold J. Andres on May 12, 1954 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Rozellville. He passed away on July 21, 2009.
She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She also enjoyed playing Bingo, crocheting, baking, and traveling. Most of all, she loved being a very caring mother and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Christine (Gerald) Linzmeier of Rudolph, Mary (Mark) Heiden of Neillsville, Karan (Roger) Anderson of Abbotsford, and Brian Andres of Auburndale, 10 grandchildren, Russell, Michael, Alan, Stacey, Dustin, Jeremy, Michelle, Mark, Mitch, and Marilyn, 2 step grandchildren, Shana and Jackie, 20 great grandchildren, and 3 step great grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers, Charles (Annette) Valentine and Jim (Bev) Valentine, sisters, Anna Novak and Elaine (Michael) Marx, brother-in-law, Jerome (Helen) Andres, and sisters-in-law, Shirley and Jeanette Andres.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Mark Andres, brothers, Andrew and Edward Jr., brothers-in-law, Art (Judy) Andres, Donald Andres, and Edward Andres Jr., and sisters-in-law, Martha (Ralph) Kaiser, Eleanor (George) Carolfi, Marie (Henry) Marty, Helen (Charles) Streigel.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Atrium and Marshfield Medical Center - Palliative Care.
A mother holds her children's hand for a while… their hearts forever.
