RoseMarie LeClair



Wisconsin Rapids - RoseMarie T. LeClair, age 88, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, April 1, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.



Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Robert Schaller will officiate. Visitation will be held at Saints Peter & Paul Church on Tuesday from 9:00-10:30 AM. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.



Rosemarie was born May 24, 1930 in Boston, MA to Alexander and Mary Leszewski. She married Phillip LeClair Sr. on May 24, 1951. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2009. RoseMarie was a waitress/bartender for many years and retired from McCain's Foods. She was a long time member of Saints Peter & Paul Church and was very active in many church activities.



RoseMarie is survived by three children, Diane LeClair of Sheboygan, WI, Phillip (Dawn) LeClair Jr. of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Wendy (Michael) Fait of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; 8 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and one sister, Joanna (Dickie) Millane of Wollaston, MA.



RoseMarie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Phillip LeClair Sr. and brother, Joseph "Sony" Leszewski.



RoseMarie's family would like to thank Ministry Home Health - Palliative, especially Ann, Chrissy and Elaine for their kind, compassionate care. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary