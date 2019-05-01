|
RoseMarie Ziegert
Wisconsin Rapids - RoseMarie Ziegert took the hand of God and went to a better place Monday, April 22, 2019.
Rosie was born in Antigo, WI, April 10, 1946, to Ernest and Martha Pitts. Survived by her husband of close to 50 years, Robert Anthony (Tony) Ziegert. They were married in Antigo, WI, on September 13, 1969. Also survived by children, Anthony, Christiansburg, VA, Patrick, Fountain Hills, AZ, and Elizabeth, St. Augustine, FL. Grandchildren Mikayla, Deven, Austin, and Tristan. Sisters Norma (Richard) Winter, Antigo, WI, Marvie (Jimmy) Mullins, Rothschild, WI, and a brother, Jerry (Linda) Pitts, Raleigh, NC. Also survived by many nephews, nieces, and friends.
Rosie attended Antigo High School and Stratton College in Milwaukee. She was a Medical Technician and homemaker.
The family lived in Shorewood, WI from 1969 to 1988, Wisconsin Rapids to 2002, when they built their home in Jumping Branch, WV 2003.
Rosie enjoyed socializing with family and friends, participated in and watching sports, and fishing. Loved to travel and meet new people. She was a voracious reader of mystery and detective novels.
Rosie was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, treated at Duke University Hospital, NC, and Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. She was a fighter, but she was at peace with the Lord having the final decision. The immediate family was together with her and celebrated her birthday, April 10th In St. Augustine, FL. The family wishes to thank Community Hospice for their tremendous help with keeping Rosie comfortable during her final hours.
Anatomy Gifts Registry accepted Rosie's remains and she will be cremated. There will be no funeral, but there will be Celebration of Life - Memorial, in Antigo, WI, Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Shorewood, WI, and Beckley, WV to be scheduled this summer.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 1, 2019