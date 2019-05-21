Rosemary A. Field



Port Edwards - Rosemary A. Field, age 80 of Port Edwards, WI died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.



A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids from 4:00 - 7:00 PM.



Rosemary was born March 6, 1939 in Mellen, WI to the late George and Anna (Windt) Green. She married David Field on July 29, 1956 in Iowa, he died in July of 2002. Rosemary was employed by CW Transport and was also employed at Walmart as a Department Manager for more than 20 years.



Rosemary enjoyed watching Tiger Woods, the Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers and trips to the casino. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and especially enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren



Rosemary is survived by her children: Kathleen (David) Heineck, Kevin (Jean) Field, Kelly (Linda) Field, Scot (Sara) Field, Sandra Field, Christopher (Sheena) Field; grandchildren: Jamie (Sean) Murphy, Matthew (Aryn) Schneider, Kacie (Nick) Marth, Elyse Field, Alex Field, Emmalee Field, Tyler Heineck, Jake Guthrie, Ashley Guthrie, great-grandchildren: Lane Marth, Jack Murphy and Brother Donald Green.



She was preceded in death by her Parents, husband David, Brother Robert Green, Sisters Doris Nessi, Marge Grode, and Lenore Foley.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the South Wood County Humane Society. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 21, 2019