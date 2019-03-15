Services
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:15 PM
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:15 PM
Wisconsin Rapids - Rosemary C. Volkenant 81, Wisconsin Rapids, passed away at her home on March 11, 2019. She was born to the late Matthew and Lillian (Nelson) Volkenant in North Dakota on July 14, 1937.

Rose enjoyed watching many sports events, traveling and just hanging at home with her friends and family.

She is survived by her nephew, Scott Volkenant, Wis. Rapids; and good friend, Diane Blanchard, Wis. Rapids.

Service will be held on March 18, 2019, at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 631 E. Grand Ave, Wis. Rapids (formerly Higgins Funeral Home). Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:15 with service at 2:15, with Deacon Jerome Ruesch officiating.

Online condolences maybe expressed at www.HonorOne.com.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 15, 2019
