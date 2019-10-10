|
Ruby Mann, age 88, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away early Thursday morning, October 10, 2019 at Atrium Post-Acute Care Center in Wisconsin Rapids.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Burial will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 and again on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at the church.
Ruby Margaret Mann was born on March 16, 1931 to Wilbur and Hulda (Egger) Johnson in White, SD. She met the love of her life, Everett Mann at Calvary Baptist Church in Wisconsin Rapids in 1949. They were married one year later, October 30, 1950 in Brookings, SD. After that, they put down roots and began their new life together in Wisconsin Rapids where they bore five children; Charlotte, David, Gary, Karla, and Karen. Over their 64 years of marriage, they enjoyed many adventures together including volunteering at Camp Forest Springs, family road trips, bus tours, and attending Christian concerts. Ruby was known for her love of reading from her Bible and Christian fiction authors. She was a loving wife, and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her husband and kids. Also, she worked hard as a sales associate at Sears Appliance Mart for 36 years. Ruby also worked as a Wood County Election Ballot Supervisor for over 20 years. Even to her last days she considered the Lord and her family top priorities and found great joy in loving and serving her kids, grandkids, great-grand kids, and many friends from church.
Survivors include brother John (Lorine) Johnson, and her children; Charlotte (Marvin) Brooks, David (Martha) Mann, Gary Mann, Karla (Robert) Kryshak, Karen Piper, 19 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Wilbur and Hulda (Egger) Johnson, husband Everett, sisters Julia (August) Knoll, Rena Johnson, and Wilma Johnson, brother Daniel (Helen) Johnson, one great-grandchild, and one son-in-law Steven Piper. Ruby was an amazing woman that lived a tremendous legacy of love, devotion, and joy.
There is now great comfort in knowing she is in her eternal home, looking into her loving Savior's face, and hearing "well done my good and faithful servant."
