Russell E. Miller
Wisconsin Rapids - Russell E. Miller, age 96, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, WI.
Russell was born September 20, 1922, in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, to Henry A. and Adeline H. (Ristow) Miller. On August 14, 1945, he married Jacqueline R. Felice in Wisconsin Rapids. They celebrated 73 years of marriage in 2018.
Russ began his career with the Soo Line Railroad in 1940 and retired in 1983 as Chief Clerk. He made strong friendships and held many fond memories of his 43 years at the Soo Line's Stevens Point depot. During WWII, from August 1943 to February 1946, Russ served as a sergeant in the United States Army. His exceptional shorthand and typing skills were highly valued throughout his career and military service. He also served his community on the City of Wisconsin Rapids Zoning Board of Appeals, and his church as an elder. Russ participated in the 19th Never Forgotten Honor Flight in April 2015.
Russell was a lifelong resident of Wisconsin Rapids and graduated from St. Paul's Lutheran grade school. He then attended Lincoln High School, where he was a member of the hockey team, graduating in 1940. His love of skating continued throughout his life.
Russ was an excellent golfer, having two hole-in-ones to his name. He played a good game of cribbage and enjoyed challenging crossword puzzles. Russ was an avid gardener and zealous cultivator of trees. One of his favorite pastimes was playing his organ. He was an ardent learner, continuing music lessons throughout his nineties. In retirement years, he and Jacqueline wintered in Florida. Russell valued enduring friendships both near and far.
Russell is survived by daughters Susan Feith (George Mead), and Cynthia Henke (Jeffrey Kulick); sister Elaine Gill; former son-in-law Jerry Feith; grandchildren Jessica Feith (David Carlson), Corday (Claire) Feith, Christopher (Kelli) Henke, and Sterling (Nicholas) Kulke; and great-grandchildren Loren Henke, Oscar Carlson, Bruno Carlson, Henry Feith, Dashiell Feith, Maddox Henke, Acadia Kulke, and Connor Gardner, Hayden Bemis and Hayley Bemis. He was preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline; his parents; and brother-in-law Jack Gill.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Lucas Proeber and Pastor Douglas Westenberg of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Marshfield, will officiate. Private entombment with full military honors will follow at Forest Hill Mausoleum.
Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials may be designated to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Rapids, or House of the Dove, Marshfield.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff and volunteers at the House of the Dove for their exceptional care for Russ and to Pastor Westenberg for his many visits and prayers.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019