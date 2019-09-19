Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Russell J. Gilbertson


1952 - 2019
Wisconsin Rapids - Russell J. Gilbertson, age 67, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 in the Town of Grand Rapids, Wisconsin.

There will be no services scheduled at this time.

Russell was born on June 3, 1952 in Wisconsin Rapids to the late Gwendolyn and Clair Gilbertson,. Russell attended Lincoln High School and attended Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids. He was self-employed for a number of years as an auto body technician. He married Kristine Trzebiatowski on March 27, 2009 in Wisconsin Rapids.

Russell is survived by his wife, Kristine and her children Jessica Trzebiatowski, Jennifer Armstrong, and Mario (Kassondra) Kerstell and 10 "grandchildren". He is also survived by nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and brothers Clair, Francis and David.

Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019
