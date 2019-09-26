|
|
Ruth Ellen Rotermund
Oshkosh - Ruth Ellen Rotermund, 92, of Wisconsin Rapids and Oshkosh, WI, passed into eternal life on September 21, 2019, in Oshkosh, WI.
Ruth was born November 22, 1926, in LaCrosse to Eliese and William Rickman. She attended Immanuel Lutheran School, and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1944. Ruth worked at Riverview Hospital as a CNA and at Johnson Hills in the accounting department.
She married Arnold H. Rotermund on June 2, 1951. They were blessed with two daughters, Mary and Jane, and enjoyed 64 years of marriage.
Ruth also worked at Howe School as an instructional aide. She was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Rapids, where she served on many boards, including the Board of Education, Mothers' Club, Evangelism, Stewardship, Shut-in Ministry, Ladies' Aid, and also taught Sunday School and Bethel Bible classes for many years.
Ruth loved to read, cook, and spend time at the cottage, travel, fish, and any other activity with her dear Arnie. They loved entertaining their Walther League group at the cottage and all activities that provided family time with their kids and grandkids, for whom she always baked specialty birthday cakes.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother (Victor), sister (Dorothy), brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Ruth is survived by daughters, Mary (David) Irish, Brookfield and Jane (David) Eichhorn, Oshkosh. Ruth is also survived by her grandchildren Nicholas (Jen) Irish, Westland MI; Christopher (Bethany) Irish, Oconomowoc; Melissa (Scott) Tenhagen, New Berlin; Chelsea (Jacob) Ehmke, Madison; Hailey (James) Taylor, Appleton and Riley (Samantha) Eichhorn, Louisburg, NC; and great grandchildren: Caylie, Brady, Cade, Brenna, Violet, Joanna, Tyson, Griffin, Camden and Keegan. She is further survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Monday, September 30th, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 8th Street South, Wisconsin Rapids, from 9:30am until the time of service at 11:00 am. She will be laid to rest in Forest Hill Cemetery, Wisconsin Rapids. Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran School's Bud Kersten Scholarship Fund, Our Redeemer Lutheran School LIFT Program (Wauwatosa), and Lakepoint Villa Activity Fund, Oshkosh.
The family wishes to thank Lakepoint Villa Assisted Living caregivers, Oshkosh, AseraCare Hospice and Tammy, her hospice nurse, for their constant help and support, as well as others who offered prayers, sent cards and made visits.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Rotermund family. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019