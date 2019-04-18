Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nekoosa United Church of Christ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Nekoosa United Church
Nekoosa - Ruth Moody, age 87, of Nekoosa, died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Atrium Post Acute Care Unit in Wisconsin Rapids.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Nekoosa United Church of Christ. Rev. Timothy Miller will officiate. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM Monday at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home and Tuesday at church from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

Ruth was born April 19, 1931 in Wisconsin Rapids to John and Emma (Eichman) Heiser. She married Raymond "Bud" Moody on January 14, 1950 in the town of Sigel. He died May 12, 1988. She started her career at the United States Postal Service on May 1, 1955 as a part time clerk carrier at the Port Edwards Post Office and later the Nekoosa Post Office. Ruth was appointed a full time Rural Letter Carrier at the Nekoosa Post Office on May 31, 1976, retiring on May 31, 1993. In earlier years she ran a grocery store on Section Street in Nekoosa.

Ruth has been a member of the Nekoosa United Church of Christ since November 1950; a Life Member of American Legion Auxiliaries; served 12 years as a state officer of the Wisconsin State Rural Letters Carriers Association including terms as President and Chaplain; member of the Wood County Board for many years representing District 19 for the Town of Saratoga and was Chairperson of the Community Funds for Nekoosa Area. Ruth's interests included Master Gardening, knitting, crocheting, camping and traveling to each of the 50 states.

She is survived by four children Donette (James) Krcmar of Nekoosa, Pamela (Gerald) Roesler of Madison, Thomas (Candace) Moody of Jacksonville Florida, and Kenneth (Carrie) Moody of Nekoosa; Seven grandchildren Jeff (Wendy) Krcmar, Joe Krcmar, Jessica (Steve) King, Jonathan Roesler, Carrie Roesler, Jb (Miranda) Moody and Dustin (Erin) Moody; thirteen great-grandchildren Nashua, Finlei, Dellyn, Martinah, Emerson, Ainsley, Matthew, Deja, Tyell, Christopher, Maya, Kinley, and Lucy.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, parents, Brothers William (Janet) Heiser and Walter (Jay) Heiser and brother-in-law Ronald (Toni) Moody.

The family would like to thank the staff at Atrium and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care, concern, and friendship they gave to Ruth as they worked with her and the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019
