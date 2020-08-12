Ryan Sharp

Ryan SharpWisconsin Rapids - Ryan M. Sharp, age 37, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.A Celebration of Life for Ryan will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Friendship Park, Friendship, WI.Ryan was born August 3, 1983 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Keith Allen and Peggy Sue (LaBarge) Hargett. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 2002. Ryan was self-employed in the construction business.Ryan loved his ferrets, his dog Bubba and his hummer. Ryan loved his family and always made time to spend with them. He also loved inventing things. Ryan's goal was to go into business flipping houses with his sister, Amy.Ryan is survived by his mother, Peggy (Fiancé-Jeff Davis) Hargett; grandmother, Judy McGill; sister, Amy Ellis; step-father, Scott Hargett; aunts and uncles, Sandra Block, Will (Darla) LaBarge, Debra Danny) Light, Larry (Vallerie) McGill, Tammy (Greg) Mashalek, Kim Dalberg and Vicki Parrot; and nieces and nephews, Jordin Curry, Frank Curry, Darious LaBarge and Lulu LaBarge.Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence McGill and Joe (Jackie) Turziak and uncle, Troy McGill.