Sally Ann Johnson



Wisconsin Rapids - Sally A. Johnson, age 60, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.



Services will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Lucas Proeber will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation, for family and friends, will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Johnson family.



Sally was born July 29, 1958 in Wisconsin Rapids to Walter and Joan (Teske) Johnson. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1976 and was the class valedictorian. Sally attended the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh, graduating with degrees in political science and communications.



Sally began her career working in Washington D.C. for the National Radio Broadcasting Association, but most of her adult years were spent enjoying the Outer Banks region of North Carolina. She visited "the beach" on vacation in the early 1980's and decided to make it her home; staying for more than thirty years. Sally found work in hotel/restaurant management and real estate sales. She loved her life on the beach - the climate, meeting new people, forming lifelong friendships, and entertaining family who came to visit. In 2017, Sally returned to Wisconsin Rapids to be closer to family, as she battled numerous health issues.



She is survived by her brothers, Brian (Sue) Johnson and Doug (Kathy) Johnson; her very special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, Sally is preceded in death by her fiancé, Gene Will.



Sally will be remembered for her love of politics, quick wit, keen sense of humor, and her beautiful smile. She will be greatly missed but is now enjoying the peace and comfort of Heaven.



Sally's family would like to thank their relatives and friends for their prayers and support, especially in recent years. In addition, they send an appreciative thank you for the care provided to Sally by the staffs at Nekoosa Court Assisted Living, Aspirus Riverview Emergency and Trauma, and Aspirus Riverview Hospital. A special thank you to Megan Johnson at Aspirus Riverview Heart and Vascular and Dr. Wessling.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church Endowment Fund. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019