1947 - 2020
Nekoosa - Samuel G. Yeager, 72, of Nekoosa, passed away Friday, March 27th, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Sam is survived by his loving wife, Anita; his children: Andrew (Tricia) Yeager of Rosendale, WI, and Heather Yeager of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; and his grandchildren: Olivia and Benjamin Yeager of Rosendale, WI. Sam was also survived by his beloved dogs, Maggie and Sadie, and his grand-puppy Reilly.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, George and Loretta Yeager of Nekoosa, WI, and his in-laws, Arthur and Zada (Marie) Oberbeck, originally of Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Services will be private and will take place at a later date. A private inurnment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids. Online condolences may be expressed and a full obituary will be available at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.

His family would like to express their gratitude to Marshfield Medical Center and Heartland Hospice Care for all of the support they have provided.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
