Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Jammers Bar
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Samuel O. Luddington


1941 - 2020
Samuel O. Luddington Obituary
Samuel O. Luddington

Wisconsin Rapids - Samuel O. Luddington, age 78, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, January 6, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Following the visitation a Celebration of Life will be held at Jammers Bar in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Samuel was born August 16, 1941 in Rice Lake, WI to Walter and Muriel (Waldorf) Luddington. Samuel married Valerie Mlsna Sailer on August 11, 2001 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Samuel was employed at the Biron Division of Consolidated papers Inc for many years. He served in the U.S. Force during the Vietnam War for over 8 years.

Samuel is survived by his wife, Valerie; three children, Christopher (Melisa) Luddington, Sherida (Matthew) Hovey and Heather (Jami) Worzalla; eight grandchildren; step daughter, Melanie Sailer; one brother, Charles (Kim) Luddington and one sister, Patricia Krall.

Samuel was preceded in death by parents and his first wife, Karen Erlendson Luddington.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
