Sandi MachtanNekoosa - Sandi Machtan born in Corpus Christi, Texas passed away in her sleep surrounded by her four boys on Monday, July 13, 2020. She will be remembered as a strong independent woman with a loving heart who made friends on every adventure.A party celebrating her life will begin at 1 PM Sunday July 19th, at Camelot Lodge in Rome. Online condolences may be expressed at ritchayfuneralhome.com She is survived by four children, Blake (Beth) Hamilton, Chase Hamilton, Dusty Hamilton, Drew (Kyrea) Hamilton; two grandchildren, Oriana and Miles Hamilton; one brother, Dan (Janet) Porter; six Aunts and Uncles, Ginger Korslin, Walter (Wanda) Basler, Marcia Ortscheid, Wayne (Sue) Basler, Holly (Chuck) Fluno, Bill (Deb) Basler; Nieces and Nephews, Alexis (Dusty) Czysz, Lew (Catie) Porter, Benjamin Porter.She was preceded in death by Maxine "Max" Lemieux.