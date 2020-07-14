Sandi Machtan
Nekoosa - Sandi Machtan born in Corpus Christi, Texas passed away in her sleep surrounded by her four boys on Monday, July 13, 2020. She will be remembered as a strong independent woman with a loving heart who made friends on every adventure.
A party celebrating her life will begin at 1 PM Sunday July 19th, at Camelot Lodge in Rome. Online condolences may be expressed at ritchayfuneralhome.com
.
She is survived by four children, Blake (Beth) Hamilton, Chase Hamilton, Dusty Hamilton, Drew (Kyrea) Hamilton; two grandchildren, Oriana and Miles Hamilton; one brother, Dan (Janet) Porter; six Aunts and Uncles, Ginger Korslin, Walter (Wanda) Basler, Marcia Ortscheid, Wayne (Sue) Basler, Holly (Chuck) Fluno, Bill (Deb) Basler; Nieces and Nephews, Alexis (Dusty) Czysz, Lew (Catie) Porter, Benjamin Porter.
She was preceded in death by Maxine "Max" Lemieux.